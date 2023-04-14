It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.
New Music Friday – April 14th, 2023
Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj – “Princess Diana (Remix)”
Lauren Spencer Smith, GAYLE, & Em Beihold – “Fantasy”
Kelly Clarkson – “Mine” / “Me”
Post Malone – “Chemical”
Lewis Capaldi – “Wish You the Best”
Metallica – “You Must Burn”
DJ Lilli – “NEVAPART”
Alanis Morissette – “No Return” (Extended Version)
Diplo, Dove Cameron and Sturgill Simpson – “Use Me (Brutal Hearts”)
Dominic Fike – “Dancing in the Courthouse”
Jesy Nelson – “Bad Thing”
Dax – “What It’s Like to Be a Man”
JNR CHOI – “Yen”
Miya Folick – “So Clear”
Manila Grey – “Turbo”
Cassadee Pope – “People That I Love”
Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include DAWN – “Dear My Light”, Manila Grey – “SOUND DRIFT” (ALBUM), New Hope Club – “Just Don’t Know it Yet”, Jonas Blue & RANI – “Finally”, Good Kid’s – “Mimi’s Delivery Service” (EP), NF – “Happy” plus “HOPE” (ALBUM), VOILÀ – “Playing Dead”, Alok & Solardo – “Over Again”, DJ Lilli – “Nevapart”, Marshmello and Farruko – “Esta Vida”, New Hope Club – “Just Don’t Know It Yet”
Keep On Your Radar:
JORDY – BOY (ALBUM)
JORDY’s sophomore album, BOY is set for release on April 21, 2023.
Bebe Rehax – Bebe (ALBUM)
Bebe Rexha’s third studio album is self-titled. Bebe is set for release on April 28, 2023.
Jonas Brothers – The Album (ALBUM)
The Jonas Brothers’ new project, The Album is set for release on May 5, 2023.
Ed Sheeran – Subtract (ALBUM)
Ed Sheeran will release his sixth studio album, Subtract, on May 5, 2023.
Niall Horan – The Show (ALBUM)
Niall Horan’s new album, The Show is set for release on June 9, 2023.
Maisie Peters – the good witch (ALBUM)
Maisie Peter’s second album, the good witch is set for release on June 16, 2023.
Valley – Lost In Translation
Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.