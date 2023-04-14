Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – April 14th, 2023

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj – “Princess Diana (Remix)”

Lauren Spencer Smith, GAYLE, & Em Beihold – “Fantasy”

Kelly Clarkson – “Mine” / “Me”

Post Malone – “Chemical”

Lewis Capaldi – “Wish You the Best”

Metallica – “You Must Burn”

DJ Lilli – “NEVAPART”

Alanis Morissette – “No Return” (Extended Version)

Diplo, Dove Cameron and Sturgill Simpson – “Use Me (Brutal Hearts”)

Dominic Fike – “Dancing in the Courthouse”

Jesy Nelson – “Bad Thing”

Dax – “What It’s Like to Be a Man”

JNR CHOI – “Yen”

Miya Folick – “So Clear”

Manila Grey – “Turbo”

Cassadee Pope – “People That I Love”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include DAWN – “Dear My Light”, Manila Grey – “SOUND DRIFT” (ALBUM), New Hope Club – “Just Don’t Know it Yet”, Jonas Blue & RANI – “Finally”, Good Kid’s – “Mimi’s Delivery Service” (EP), NF – “Happy” plus “HOPE” (ALBUM), VOILÀ – “Playing Dead”, Alok & Solardo – “Over Again”, DJ Lilli – “Nevapart”, Marshmello and Farruko – “Esta Vida”, New Hope Club – “Just Don’t Know It Yet”

Keep On Your Radar:

JORDY – BOY (ALBUM)

JORDY’s sophomore album, BOY is set for release on April 21, 2023.

Bebe Rehax – Bebe (ALBUM)

Bebe Rexha’s third studio album is self-titled. Bebe is set for release on April 28, 2023.

Jonas Brothers – The Album (ALBUM)

The Jonas Brothers’ new project, The Album is set for release on May 5, 2023.

Ed Sheeran – Subtract (ALBUM)

Ed Sheeran will release his sixth studio album, Subtract, on May 5, 2023.

Niall Horan – The Show (ALBUM)

Niall Horan’s new album, The Show is set for release on June 9, 2023.

Maisie Peters – the good witch (ALBUM)

Maisie Peter’s second album, the good witch is set for release on June 16, 2023.

Valley – Lost In Translation

Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.