Kylie Jenner is continuing to keep things family-first.

The beauty empire entrepreneur, 25, shared a heartwarming collection of Polaroids of her daughter — Stormi, five — and her son — Aire, one — as they appeared to be flying high in the sky in a private jet.

The reality star captioned the upload: “Adventures with my angels.”

The photos showcased Jenner’s motherly love for her children as both kids sat in her lap in one photo while she cuddled closely with them. Several other photos showed Stormi embracing her mom in a series of sweet selfie hugs.

Jenner kept her look in the luxury plane minimally chic, as she opted for a comfortable black tank top and light makeup.

The family photo haul follows Jenner’s recent Easter celebration at Kris Jenner’s mansion in Palm Springs, California. The Kylie Cosmetics founder spent the weekend sharing a slew of photos from the family gathering, which showcased the kids engaging in egg hunts while surrounded by lavish chocolates and decorations.

The two children are shared with Jenner and her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott, 31, who broke off their relationship in December 2022. They were initially together in 2017.