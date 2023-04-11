Katie Maloney hasn’t been holding back when voicing her opinions on that Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss kiss.

Before Leviss’ months-long affair with Ariana Madix’s now-ex Tom Sandoval was revealed, Leviss made out with Maloney’s ex-husband Schwartz.

The kiss aired during last week’s episode of “Vanderpump Rules”. It happened as the cast travelled to Mexico in August 2022 to celebrate Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding.

Schwartz and Maloney, who were married from 2019-2022, had previously agreed that they wouldn’t hook up with anyone in their friendship group.

So, this is why Maloney was so hurt when she found out her ex had made out with Leviss.

Maloney said during a group dinner in a sneak peek clip of this week’s episode, “I want to light them both on f**king fire.”

She went on, “What he did crossed every f**king line. There’s no coming back from this. I’ve sat them both down, tears in my eyes,” before clips aired of Leviss and Schwartz insisting nothing would happen.

Maloney added, “Please, guys. One f**king request. You f**king drunk imbeciles.”

Schwartz recently spoke about the kiss in question, telling Andy Cohen during a “Watch What Happens Live” appearance: “In hindsight, I don’t think it was [worth it].

“I never wanted to hurt Katie. The fallout I got, the blowback I got from that kiss, my God!” People reported.

Both Schwartz and Leviss have since insisted the kiss wasn’t a cover-up for her affair with Sandoval, despite rumours.