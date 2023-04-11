Click to share this via email

One sister isn’t letting the truth stay buried.

On Tuesday, Disney+ dropped the trailer for the new mystery series “Saint X”, executive produced by Drake and based on the best-selling novel by Alexis Schaitkin.

Welcome to Saint X, streaming April 26 on Disney+ Canada. pic.twitter.com/RwevHg0FIv — Disney+ Canada 🇨🇦 (@DisneyPlusCA) April 6, 2023

“The psychological drama ‘Saint X’, which is told via multiple timelines and perspectives, explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre,” the official description reads.

“It’s a show about how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.”

Written by Leila Gerstein (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and directed by Dee Rees (“Mudbound”, the eight-episode series stars Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, West Duchovny, Jayden Elijah, Bre Francis, Kenlee Anaya Townsend, Betsy Brandt and Michael Park.

The series also features several Canadians as executive producers, including Drake, Stephen Williams and Adel “Future” Nur.

“Saint X” premieres April 26.