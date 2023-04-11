Click to share this via email

Gordon Lightfoot is cancelling concerts.

On Tuesday, the Canadian music legend cancelled his upcoming tour dates in Canada and the U.S. due to health issues.

“Gordon Lightfoot announces the cancellation of his U.S. and Canadian concert schedule for 2023,” the artist’s team said in a statement. “The singer is currently experiencing some health related issues and is unable to confirm rescheduled dates at this time.”

The statement added, “We thank you for respecting his privacy as he continues to focus on his recovery.”

84-year-old Lightfoot was scheduled to perform 18 shows across North America between April and October this year.

He had previously postponed his tour in 2021 after fracturing his wrist and undergoing surgery.

An icon of the folk-pop movement of the ’60s and ’70s, Lightfoot is best known for hits like “If You Could Read My Mind” and “Rainy Day People”.