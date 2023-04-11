Tom Sandoval’s family reportedly shut down the chance to meet Raquel Leviss in December, after he took her to his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.

A photo shared by TMZ showed the pair posing in front of the Apotheosis of St. Louis on December 28.

The snap was allegedly taken months before the “Vanderpump Rules” pair hit headlines after their months-long affair was revealed.

Sandoval had been dating Ariana Madix for nine years before she found a NSFW video of Leviss on his phone at the start of March. They’ve since split.

According to TMZ, Sandoval brought Leviss to hang out with some of his closest friends at the end of December. However, his family declined a meeting.

Sources told the site they “thought it was inappropriate for him to bring another girl home” while he was still with Madix.

The family allegedly “didn’t support his seemingly new, secret relationship” with Leviss, with the sources telling TMZ that Sandoval had told his friends he was “trying to break things off” with Madix right before the trip.

The insiders also said he’d told them they’d been “going to therapy together.”

Following their December trip to St. Louis, Sandoval and Leviss were said to have driven to Chicago for one of his gigs. However, Leviss didn’t attend in case she got recognized, the site added.