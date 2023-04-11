Click to share this via email

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are putting rumours to rest.

Last week, the couple were spotted packing on the PDA while enjoying a beach vacation in Hawaii amid months of speculation that their relationship was on the rocks.

In some photos, Machine Gun Kelly was seen giving his fiancée a piggyback ride on the beach.

Rumours that the couple had split up surfaced in February, after Fox shared an Instagram post in which she quoted Beyoncé’s hit “Pray You Catch Me” and referenced “dishonesty.”

Many began speculating that Kelly had an affair, prompting Fox to deactivate her account.

She later returned to Instagram, writing in a post, “There has been no third party reference in this relationship of any kind. While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now.”

Fox was also spotted last month attending an Oscars party without her engagement ring on.

The couple met in 2020, on the set of the film “Midnight in the Switchgrass”. They got engaged in January 2022.