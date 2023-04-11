Cardi B isn’t afraid to clap back at social media trolls.

The rapper took to Twitter on Monday to voice her opinions after a video of the Dalai Lama kissing a boy and asking him to suck his tongue went viral.

Mother-of-two Cardi then wrote: “This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children.”

She went on: “Predators could be our neighbours, our school teachers, even people wit money ,power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them.”

Twitter responded, and not everybody was a fan of what Cardi was saying.

As one person insisted they agreed with what the hitmaker was saying but thought people should “reconsider” their “wording,” Cardi hit back: “I don’t gotta watch my words.. I know exactly wat I mean from the time you start potty training your kids you should tell them DONT LET nobody touch your privates, enter the bathroom wit you and don’t keep no secrets away from mommy …You took one word to try to make debate …DRINK YOUR COFFEE.”

As some even called Cardi a “predator,” bringing up her past as a stripper, she then took to Instagram Live to have her say, after she insisted she and a high school friend had been chatting about predators the day before.

During her rant, Cardi also mentioned people had been criticizing her for drugging and robbing men who wanted to have sex with her while she worked as a stripper before finding fame.

She fired back, “Robbing and raping is two different type of s**t,” insisting she was the right messenger to approach such a subject because she’s a mother and a woman.

Cardi also hinted at past abuse, but said “that’s another story for another time.”

After the Dalai Lama video emerged online this week, the spiritual leader said he “wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused,” adding he “regrets” the incident, CNN reported.

“His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras,” the statement continued.

