Chris Evans has done a lot over the years, but he isn’t interested in adding hosting Global’s “Saturday Night Live” to that list.

The actor was chatting to ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante alongside his co-star Ana de Armas about their new film “Ghosted”, when the host mentioned de Armas doing the honours on “SNL” this weekend.

When questioned what Evans would do if she was to call him up for a cameo, he responded: “Well, now a cameo I can handle. I’ve avoided hosting ‘SNL’ like the plague for years now just because I’m so scared. It’s terrifying to me.

“To me, it would just be one of those things that every single night I would wake up in a cold sweat. A cameo sounds great, that’s perfect. In and out… get your toes wet.

“But hosting, I tip my hat to her. She’s going to be amazing. But it would provide a lot of sleepless nights for me,” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Evans insisted, “I’m not a funny person. Maybe I only feel that because I have very, very funny friends who once told me I’m not a funny person.

“I just know how I would feel… it would just be an everyday anxiety, constant regret. Why did I do this? I could have been comfortable at my house, in my bed, not worrying about this.”

Evans and de Armas’ new film “Ghosted” is set to hit Apple TV+ on April 21.

A synopsis reads: “Cole falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie, but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.”