Universes are colliding.

On Tuesday, Marvel Studios dropped the first teaser trailer for the upcoming “The Marvels”, the sequel to 2019’s “Captain Marvel”, starring Brie Larson.

Photo: Marvel Studios

“In Marvel Studios’ ‘The Marvels’, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence,” the official description reads. “But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.”

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan – Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios

“When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel (Canada’s Iman Vellani), and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as ‘The Marvels’.”

Teyonah Parris as Captain Monica Rambeau- Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios

Set to the Beastie Boys’ “Intergalactic”, the teaser finds the trio meeting and discovering that they swap places each time they use their powers, to hilarious results.

Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon also star in the film, directed by Nia DaCosta (“Candyman”).

“The Marvels” opens in theatres Nov. 10.