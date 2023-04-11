Click to share this via email

Nothing can stand between a mother and her daughter.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for the new action-thriller “The Mother”, starring Jennifer Lopez.

“A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men,” the official description reads.

The trailer sees Lopez’s character making the decision to leave her daughter to be raised by someone else in order to keep her safe.

When that safety is threatened, the action heats up, with the mother and daughter on the run in the snowy wilderness and more.

Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael Garcia Bernal also star in the film, directed by Niki Caro.

“The Mother” premieres May 12 on Netflix.