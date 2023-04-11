Click to share this via email

Fyre Festival 2 is reportedly in the works, six years after that disastrous event.

American con artist and convicted felon, Billy McFarland — who co-founded the ill-fated festival — took to Twitter on Monday to reveal the news.

He wrote, “🔥 Fyre Festival II is finally happening. Tell me why you should be invited.”

🔥 Fyre Festival II is finally happening. Tell me why you should be invited. — Billy McFarland (@pyrtbilly) April 10, 2023

McFarland was released from prison in late March 2022 after serving over four years of a six-year sentence. He pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud in March 2018.

READ MORE: Fyre Festival Organizer Billy McFarland Breaks Silence From Jail: ‘What The F**k Was I Thinking?’

McFarland recently posted about owing people $26 million USD after defrauding more than 100 investors in the disastrous 2017 festival.

I owe people $26m Here's how I'm going to pay it back: I spend half my time filming TV shows. The other half, I focus on what I'm really, really good at. I'm the best at coming up with wild creative, getting talent together, and delivering the moment. Txt me: 929 325 1957 — Billy McFarland (@pyrtbilly) March 26, 2023

The fraudster infamously sold over 5,000 tickets to what was meant to be a luxury two-weekend music festival on the Bahamian island of Great Exuma, even getting celebrities including Ja Rule, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber involved to promote the bash.

A 2019 Netflix documentary — “Fyre” — has since revealed the ins and outs of the disaster, as well as other documentaries released.

McFarland recently told the “Forbidden Fruits” podcast with Julia Fox and Niki Takesh that he hasn’t watched any of them.

“I still haven’t watched them,” he told the hosts, admitting that at this point it may just be “a source of pride” to not have seen them.