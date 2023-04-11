Chrissy Teigen is not one to hold back when dealing with parental criticism from online trolls.

Following their family holiday in Venice, Italy, the former model uploaded a series of snaps on the Easter weekend that showcased herself, Legend, and their three kids – daughter Luna Simone, 6, son Miles Theodore, 4, and newborn daughter Esti Maxine – enjoying the global hotspot.

However, what caught the attention of a social media troll was how baby Esti was being swaddled by her dad, John Legend. The infant was being carried by her critically acclaimed dad in a baby wrap, which the troll claimed wasn’t sufficient enough to hold the young baby.

One group photo showed Esti in a fuzzy wrap being held around Legend’s chest as the family posed in front of the canal alleys of Venice, which prompted the troll’s unsolicited commentary.

“Can u please give them some advices [sic]?” wrote the troll in a since-deleted comment, tagging soemone to teach the Legend “how to wear the carrier right.”

Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram — Photo: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Teigen immediately had her husband’s back and set the record straight on how their newborn wasn’t in any harm’s way.

“‘right’ is how she is comfortable,” she wrote in the comment section, explaining that Esti was “safe and happy.”

Teigen further expressed how her daughter doesn’t enjoy being strapped “high and tight” in the cover and instead enjoys “to look around and see her daddy.”

Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram — Photo: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Fans further came to the family’s support, insisting that nobody should be throwing around judgemental parenting advice.

“Momma and daddy know best what THEIR kids like ♥️♥️♥️,” a fan commented.

However, some did take the other side of the argument, believing that Legend should have carried Esti differently.

“it’s not safe. Her position, her neck. The device was made to be used that way so if it comes off, that’s on him,” another concluded.

Teigen and Legend welcomed Esti into the world on January 13, 2023.