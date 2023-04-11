Chris Evans has an idea in terms of how his character could maybe rejoin the “Knives Out” franchise.

The actor starred as Ransom Drysdale in the 2019 flick, alongside his “Ghosted” co-star Ana de Armas, who played Marta Cabrera.

Evans and de Armas recently sat down with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante, with them being questioned on what they’d say if director Rian Johnson called them up and asked whether they’d want to bring their characters back.

Evans insisted, “Great!” adding: “Come on, that would be amazing!” as de Armas also agreed she’d do it.

The “Blonde” actress pointed out that her character does have money now, that she inherited in the first flick, while Ransom is in prison for his grandfather Harlan Thrombey’s (Christopher Plummer) murder.

Evans said of a potential storyline, “First of all, we’ve got to get Ransom out of prison. So, let’s say he got out off of some sort of loophole, and then it’s a long revenge game.

“You know, it’s a long revenge game against Marta and Benoit Blanc, but it’s like in plain sight. Like, he runs for office, he’s an upstanding guy. You know, he becomes a congressman. But, the whole ploy is trying to get back at them.”

Evans and de Armas have been busy promoting their new film “Ghosted”, which is set to hit Apple TV+ on April 21.