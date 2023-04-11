Ryan Reynolds couldn’t be prouder.

On Monday, the Canadian actor’s soccer team Wrexham A.F.C. won 3-2 over Notts County in a crucial victory and it was an emotional moment for him.

“Aside from the birth of my kids, this day was up there for me, emotionally,” Reynolds told The Athletic. “Everything about this sport and the way the sport is handled here, with the pyramid system — promotion and relegation — that creates stakes like nothing else.”

The win put Wrexham in first place in their league, with just four games left in the season. The team needs to stay in the top spot in order to get automatically promoted into the higher-ranked Football League.

Talking about watching the win, Reynolds said, “My voice is shot, I have no voice left. The Football League is within touching distance but those chickens are not being counted just yet. We just have to take it game by game.”

Formed in 1864, Wrexham A.F.C. was bought by Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in November 2020. Their purchase of the team became the subject of the Disney+ docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham”.