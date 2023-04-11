Click to share this via email

Lizzo’s dreams of being a Disney Princess have come true.

After recently appearing in Disney’s “The Mandalorian” as an intergalactic duchess, the “Truth Hurts” singer realized this may qualify her as a Disney princess.

The pop star recently played the role of The Duchess of Plazir-15, a planetary leader of Plazir-15, married to Jack Black’s character Captain Bombardier on the popular series.

The 34-year-old performer took to her favourite social media platform, TikTok, to voice her excitement.

“YALL I JUST REALIZED THAT IM ROYALTY IN STAR WARS WHICH IS DISNEY WHICH MAKES ME A DISNEY PRINCESS💖,” she ecstatically wrote in a TikTok video.

The video showcased the chart-topper donning a pair of orange-tinted sunglasses, her hair in pink-and-grey ombre hair, and capping the video off while blowing a kiss as Beyoncé’s “Heated” played in the background.

“*Disney Dutchess 👸🏾,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

The star also shared the video of the good news on Instagram, where she wrote: “I guess imma Disney princess now👸🏾💖”

Lizzo was thrilled to take on the appearance in “The Mandalorian”, writing “When I was a young girl my dad introduced me to Star Wars like a rite of passage. The trilogies are his favorite movies and quickly became mine,” in a recent Instagram post.