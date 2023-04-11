The latest ad for Blake Lively’s beverage brand is ripped from the headlines.

On Tuesday, the new commercial for Betty Buzz dropped, featuring biochemical engineer Dr. Irving Scher from Gwyneth Paltrow’s Utah ski crash trial.

Scher was one of the more memorable expert witnesses called to testify in the trial, in which Paltrow was accused by a retired optometrist of colliding with him on the slopes and causing lasting injuries.

In the ad, the engineer recreates his testimony from the trial, complete with marker and whiteboard, but talking about the sparkling drink.

“See when you look at a person drinking Betty Buzz Meyer lemon soda, they have a smile on their face and they think, ‘Wow so bubbly,’ Scher explains, showing off his stick figure drawings.

“While another person drinks sparkling grapefruit and says out loud, ‘Mmm Betty Buzz tastes great!'” he continues. “And, of course, in both cases the Betty Buzz goes down into their stomachs here, which is consistent with the laws of physics and Newton’s Laws.”

Lively then shows up to conclude, “Case closed, Betty Buzz is probably, scientifically the best sparkling beverage in the world,” while Scher attempts to clarify that he “didn’t necessarily say that.”

Paltrow won her trial and was awarded $1 in damages and legal fees.