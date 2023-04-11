Click to share this via email

Matthew Koma appreciates all the misdirected well wishes.

In a post on his Instagram Story, the music producer and husband of Hilary Duff jokingly responded to people confusing him for being married to actress Hilary Swank.

The Oscar-winning “Boys Don’t Cry” actress recently gave birth to twins, and apparently Koma was getting send congratulations by fans.

“Really appreciate the congratulatory messages today guys. Thank you,” he wrote, joking, “@hilaryswank and I couldn’t be happier.”

Photo: Matthew Koma/Instagram

He also included a screenshot of a DM in which someone wrote, “Congrat! That makes 5 children.”

On Monday, Swank took to Instagram to announce the birth of her twin boy and girl.

“It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it,” she wrote.

Koma has been married to Duff since 2019 and they share two children together.