Sylvester Stallone is giving fans a look inside his family life.

The actor is joined by his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and their daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet for their new reality TV show, “The Family Stallone”.

Paramount+ just revealed when fans can expect to see the series — it’s set to launch in Canada on May 17.

The streaming platform dropped a brand-new trailer and artwork on Tuesday, with the clip starting with an unimpressed Stallone brushing his cat, saying: “Really?”

The girls then discuss the ups and downs of having Stallone as their last name, as well as talking about their “Unwaxed” podcast, among many other things.

Credit: Paramount+

Flavin says at one point, “I know we’re insane, I know we’re crazy, but we love each other so much,” as the family poke fun at Stallone for not initially wanting to do the show, but now he appears to be loving the camera.

Sistine says, “It’s quite ironic that he’s the last person that wanted to do this reality show, yet he sees a camera and he’s like [looking around] ‘am I in frame?'” as the “Rocky” star laughs and says: “That’s the truth.”

See more in the clip above, and see what Stallone had to say about the reality TV show in his “One-on-One” special with ET Canada below.