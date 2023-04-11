Tom Sandoval is getting very candid.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star appeared this week on the latest episode of “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” and opened up about his affair with co-star Raquel Leviss.

During the conversation, Sandoval claimed that his now-ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix had some hints about the affair.

“She had heard things and seen things about Raquel but was very much turning a blind eye or just trusting me, I guess,” he said.

“I was seeing Raquel as often as I could — which I know that sounds horrible — and FaceTiming her all the time and, like, Ariana didn’t even notice because that’s just how separate our lives were,” Sandoval recalled.

“I had to actually tell her, ‘Have you not noticed how distant I’ve been lately?’ And she’s like, ‘Oh, you have?’ … She didn’t even notice because that’s just how our relationship was,” he continued. “We had separate lives.”

The reality star also revealed that he had suggested breaking up before Madix discovered the affair in March.

“When I said hypothetically, ‘If we broke up,’ she basically was like, you know, ‘Definitely not going to the reunion, quitting the show, f**k the sandwich shop’ — which she’s supposed to open up with Katie [Maloney],” he claimed. “And [she said], ‘We’re selling the house and I’m deleting all social media and I’m moving away.’”