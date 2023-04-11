A still from 'House Of The Dragon'.

It’s time to return to King’s landing!

The production of “House of the Dragon” Season 2 has finally begun in the U.K.

The main characters in the “Dance of the Dragons” have all been confirmed, as was expected: Matt Smith will play Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke will play Alice Hightower, Emma D’Arcy will play Rhaenyra Targaryen, Eve Best will play Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint will play Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel will play Ser Criston Cole, Ewan Mitchell will play Prince Ae (Otto Hightower).

A behind-the-scenes photo of the Iron Throne, which Rhaenyra and her half-brother Aegon are now at war over, was released by HBO to commemorate the start of production.

Season 2 of #HouseoftheDragon is now in production. pic.twitter.com/lGSQSq6oK9 — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 11, 2023

Fans are already excited. “The best news of the week.!!! thanks great.. ,” wrote one while another commented: “YOOOOOOOO!!! LETS GOOOOOOOO IM SO EXCITED!!!!!!!!!”

Excited much?