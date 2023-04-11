After being seen wearing a “Leo” necklace, “Love Island” host Maya Jama dispelled rumors that she and Leonardo DiCaprio are dating.

“I’ve been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn’t respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now,” Jama tweeted Monday.

“That is literally my star sign. We are not dating. Move on please,” she added.

Jama also posted a comment on her tweet saying: “They been dragging the story for the past week this was my last straw.”

Jama and DiCaprio first sparked rumors in February when sources said that the duo had partied together in West London twice in a row over the 2023 BAFTA Awards weekend. The English TV host allegedly “had a really late night” with the “Titanic” actor and his friends, according to rumors at the time.

Jama typically doesn’t talk much about her love life. After getting engaged a year into their whirlwind affair, she and NBA star Ben Simmons broke up last year. Jama has also been in a relationship with rapper Stormzy.

DiCaprio has been associated with Gigi Hadid since his relationship with Camila Morrone came to an end.