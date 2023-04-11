Granger Smith has found a new calling.

The country singer revealed on Tuesday that he will be retiring from music after this summer.

He announced the news on Instagram with a post captioned, “This message is so difficult to post. The words for this caption are so hard to find.”

READ MORE: Amber Smith, Wife Of Country Star Granger Smith, Forgives Those Who Made Hurtful Comments After Their Son’s Death

“Not because I don’t believe in the truth of them, but because this marks the end of the longest era in my life! Touring…24 years of it,” he continued. “This summer will be my last tour. I am so encouraged and hopeful and excited and joyful about the next chapter, but to a large extent, I have no idea what it will look like.”

He added, “I just want to glorify God the best way that I can. I want to learn and grow and serve my local church and allow my pastors to equip and affirm those next steps. Lord willing, I want to be used to help people find their purpose.”

He went into further detail in the video shared with the post, explaining, “I have felt a strong desire to pursue ministry. This doesn’t mean I’m going to start a church or a crusade or a revival. This means that me and my family are gonna serve our local church. We’re going to pour into that church as local members.”

READ MORE: Granger Smith Praises 8-Month-Old Son Maverick’s Impressive Swimming Skills Following Late Son’s Drowning Accident

Smith would be learning under the local pastors at his church with the goal of eventually being affirmed by them officially.

The musician hoped it would explain his recent “distancing” from music, though he added that he had also been working on a new book which was due out on Aug. 1.

Fans were devastated by the news in the comments but were mostly encouraging about his new direction in life.

“Very happy for you and your family. Follow your dreams and your heart! Your music will be missed, but you are going to do great things! Bless you and your family,” cheered one fan. “im so happy i get to go to your spokane show! im so excited!💙🤍,” wrote another.