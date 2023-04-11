“Backstreet Boys” singer AJ McLean and his wife Rochelle McLean announced in March that they were “temporarily” separating.

But, a source recently revealed that it was Rochelle who initiated it.

“She initiated the split,” a source told PEOPLE. “There were some trust issues. Close friends don’t see them getting back together, though AJ really thinks they will.”

In March, AJ and Rochelle said in a joint statement:

“Marriage is hard, but worth it. We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future,” the couple confirmed. “The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time.”

They added, “Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved.”

After starting to date in 2009, the pair was married in December 2011. The couple has two daughters, Lyric and Elliott.

After more than two decades of struggling with substance misuse issues, AJ McLean said in October 2020 that his wife and kids were instrumental in assisting him in being sober.

McLean has been spending time with his girls after his split with his wife.