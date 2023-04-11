The Jonas Brothers are extending their stay at The Yankees Stadium.

Nick Jonas shared the news on his Instagram with a post, as well as in his Stories and on their band’s official TikTok account.

In the video announcement, Nick mimics receiving a phone call, “Hold on, they’re calling. Hello? Yankees?”

“Night two at Yankee Stadium,” his brother Joe adds excitedly.

@jonasbrothers New York!! We can’t believe the response to our show at Yankee Stadium, so we’re adding a second night on August 13th 🙌🏻 ♬ Waffle House – Jonas Brothers

“New York!! We can’t believe the response to our show at @YankeeStadium, so we’re adding a second night on August 13th 🙌🏻,” Nick wrote in the Instagram post.

The trio were originally slated to perform on for a show on Aug. 12 alone, but will also be performing on the 13th.

Fans were ecstatic at the news, with one fan writing, “I don’t know how you could of expected anything less Nicholas! I can’t wait for this.” Another jokingly hope for an appearance from the other pop sensation touring as they commented, “Might as well pull a @taylorswift and make it THREE NIGHTS 😇”.