Brooke Shields and Drew Barrymore appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Tuesday and made a revelation about their mothers. Shields and Barrymore said their mothers were so “needy,” it appeared they were “in love” with them.

During Tuesday’s episode of the “Never Been Kissed” actress asked the “Blue Lagoon” star if her mother, Teri Shields, dated any of Brooke’s partners — as Barrymore’s mother did.

“No, because she was in love with me. I was her main focus. Both of us were cut off from our sexuality.”

Shields also hinted that her mother had no interest in men.

Drew then made a joke about how her own mother, Jaid Barrymore, preferred to date her daughter’s boyfriends because she was so in love with her.

“My mom was so enamored with me that she wanted to be with the people I was with.”

“I get it,” Brooke responded. “It’s so needy and weird.”