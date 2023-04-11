Prince Charles’ ongoing battle with brother Prince Andrew over real estate has a new twist.

Despite the wishes of the next monarch, Prince Andrew is refusing to leave his lavish $37 million house, Royal Lodge, in Windsor.

Prior to his coronation on May 6, King Charles is rumored to be “tired and furious” that he has to deal with family issues, including urging his brother Prince Andrew to downsize his residence, reports Page Six.

As a result of his sexual assault incident, Andrew’s influence inside the royal family has dwindled.

Andrew has even been offered the keys to Frogmore Cottage, the five-bedroom home from which Harry and Meghan were recently expelled by the King, in a bid to persuade him to leave. But up until this point, Andrew has maintained his resolve and has refused to vacate the considerably larger house he has called home since 2003.

“Andrew doesn’t want to leave because the property is seen as a symbol of senior royalty — an important property in the family’s portfolio,” said a royal source. “But William, who is the heir to the throne, has his eye on it.”

After his grandmother, the Queen Mother, who lived there before him and spent millions renovating it, passed away, Andrew signed a 75-year lease on the Lodge.