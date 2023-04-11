Paul Rudd created a fake cameo video to wish his Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star Jeremy Renner a speedy recovery after his January snow skiing accident, as Jeremy Renner confessed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

After being run over by his snow plow, the “Hawkeye” actor was taken to the hospital with acute chest trauma, orthopaedic injuries, and more than 30 broken bones throughout his body.

“I talked to Chris Evans. I talked to a lot of friends and their reaction is what made me feel like, ‘Oh, I think I really hurt myself, I might not pull out of this,’” Renner said when asked about how his Marvel co-stars reacted to his accident. “They’re terrible actors, they couldn’t hide the fact that I looked awful.”

“So, Rudd, whom I love so much, happened to be in town as well promoting his movie (“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”), Renner continued. “He came by a couple of times to the hospital and was always just making my day because he’s one of the funniest guys around. Then he sent me a video message. Anybody knows Cameo? Where they can pay money and they get some movie star to say, ‘Hey, happy birthday.’ So he made a fake Cameo one. I didn’t even ask him to. He made a fake one, like I paid him money for a Cameo.”

Rudd’s fake cameo was shown by Renner, who even added the Cameo logo to make it appear legitimate.

Paul Rudd sent fellow Avenger and friend @JeremyRenner a get well “Cameo” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/PvoEFU88Ok — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) April 11, 2023

Renner is still recovering, but he is able to walk well enough to participate in a brief press tour for his upcoming Disney+ series “Rennervations.” He made his first talk show appearance since the accident on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”