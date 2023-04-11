Pedro Pascal talked openly about the challenging beginnings of his acting career and how Sarah Paulson supported him at the start.

For Pascal’s latest cover interview with Esquire, longtime friend Paulson revealed that there were occasions when she helped assist Pascal financially during those early days.

“He’s talked about this publicly, but there were times when I would give him my per diem from a job I was working on so that he could have money to feed himself,” Paulson said.

In 1993, when Pascal arrived in New York City to enroll in NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, the two actors had their first encounter.

“We would go to see movies all the time in those years,” Paulson said, “and we would get so lost in them. You can fill in the blanks about the why of that however you like, but I think there were things we wanted to escape mentally, emotionally, spiritually.”

Paulson rejoiced that “everybody wants a piece” of Pascal now days. He stars as the main character in two massive television shows, “The Last of Us” on HBO and “The Mandalorian” on Disney, and he has a short film by Pedro Almodóvar that will have its global premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 the following month.