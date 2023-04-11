Russell Crowe, who features in horror movie “The Pope’s Exorcist, ” is actually not fond of scary films.

“No, I’m not really a horror film fella,” the Oscar winner told EW. “I like to sleep deeply at nighttime.”

In his new horror film, which is allegedly inspired by true events, Crowe portrays Father Gabriele Amorth, the main exorcist for the Diocese of Rome who began looking into thousands of possession cases in the late 1980s.

Crowe also revealed what made him star in “The Pope’s Exorcist.” He said: “What attracted me to this piece was the character himself,” said Crowe. “He documented the job, and so, from an actor’s perspective, that’s just a treasure chest, man.”

“The Pope’s Exorcist” hits the theaters on April 14.