The “Blue Lagoon” director Randal Kleiser tried to get in touch with Brooke Shields, but the actress isn’t sure if she’s ready to talk to him just yet.

Shields spoke about her new documentary “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,” which examines her experiences of being sexualized and objectified in Hollywood from a young age, during a recent appearance on Drew Barrymore’s talk show.

READ MORE: Brooke Shields on Why Now Was The Right Time To Tell Her Story In ‘Brutally Honest’ New Doc (Exclusive)

“I saw his name on my phone, and I was like, “Oh, what do I do? And I let it go to voicemail because I was like, I want to see what the tone is.” Shields said. “He wants to chat. I don’t know about what. I don’t feel like bringing any of it back up again. It’s not about that.”

She continued by saying that, in general, her early experiences working on films included her more as “a pawn” than as an actual performer.

“It was about these males needing me to be in a certain category to serve their story, and it never was about me,” Shields said. “It was never protective of me. It was fun and loving at times, but I was just there. I was a pawn.”

.@brookeshields talks to Drew about how the director of “Blue Lagoon” called her after her @hulu documentary, #PrettyBaby, aired. Tune in TOMORROW (4/11) for more! pic.twitter.com/Umj8meNk7U — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) April 10, 2023

Shields appeared in “The Blue Lagoon” alongside an 18-year-old Christopher Atkins when she was just 14 years old. The two actors portrayed cousins who fall in love and have a kid after becoming stranded on an island in the divisive coming-of-age drama that was released in 1980.

She participated in a sex and nudity-filled role in “Endless Love” at age 15, and at age 10 she took part in a nude photo session.