Renée Zellweger and her love Ant Anstead are prepared for the next stage of their relationship.

The infatuated couple is apparently preparing to live together in the house they recently purchased, which is a sign that their romance is picking up steam. Nothing about the new location of their house is disclosed.

“They are very happy and in love. They have tried to keep their relationship private and low-key because of Hudson,” said the insider, referring to Anstead’s 3-year-old son with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Zellweger and Anstead’s relationship first became public in June 2021.

However, Anstead now seems prepared for their relationship to move further with the “Bridget Jones’s Diary” actress, and he may have other plans as well. Anstead may be considering proposing soon, but he “doesn’t want to rush things,” a different source previously told PEOPLE.

“Ant is very happy with Renée. He really loves her,” the source shared at the time. “They spend a lot of time at home. It’s a very normal relationship and both are committed long-term.”