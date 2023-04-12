Jeremy Renner attends the world premiere event for the Disney+ original series "Rennervations" at Westwood Regency Village Theater on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Jeremy Renner walked his first red carpet since that horrific snow plow accident on New Year’s Day on Tuesday.

The “Avengers” star smiled for photographers as he was joined by his 10-year-old daughter Ava Berlin Renner at the Los Angeles premiere for his Disney+ series “Rennervations”.

The event was held at the Regency Village Theatre.

Renner was seen holding onto a cane with one hand and his daughter with the other as he miraculously walked the carpet just three months after the accident left him with more than 30 broken bones.

Jeremy Renner at the premiere of “Rennervations” held at Westwood Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Renner spoke to ET on the red carpet about the impact his new show had in driving him to get back on his feet.

READ MORE: Jeremy Renner Talks About The Funny Video Paul Rudd Sent Him After Accident, Says ‘Rudd Always Made His Day’

He explained, “The only scary part of it for me was the accident and then [the possibility of] postponing the show, ’cause I worked so dang hard to get it to come out in the timely manner that it was gonna come.

“It was a bit frustrating telling Disney, ‘I’m gonna be fine. Don’t worry about it. I’ll be standing, I’ll be walking that carpet, don’t you worry about it. I’ll do it. Don’t push it till next year,’ the whole thing,” he added.

“A lot of my recovery was based on this show and setting the intention for me to be upright and walking and out of the bed for this show. And obviously for my daughter. [My recovery] affected so many people, my family, my friends, and the show is a great representation of that.”

READ MORE: Jeremy Renner Jokes That Snow Plow Accident Was A ‘Publicity Stunt’ In ‘Kimmel’ Interview

Renner said that “the work was making sure that it was gonna come out on time.”

“And here I am,” he continued, proudly. “I’m standing and making it happen, so here we go. I’m very excited about it.”

Renner’s new show follows the “Hawkeye” star “in his journey as he travels the world helping communities by ‘reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles.'”

“Rennervations” is on Disney+ now.