Arnold Schwarzenegger is on the neighbourhood watch… for potholes.

The 75-year-old actor took matters into his own hands to fix a troublesome pothole in his California community.

In a video shared to Schwarzenegger’s Instagram on Tuesday, the action star is seen filling in the pothole with a shovel alongside a few helpers.

“Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it,” the “Terminator” star captioned the post.

Schwarzenegger, who served as California’s 38th governor from 2003 to 2011, went on to explain that he wanted to get the job done instead of whining about it.

“I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it,” he wrote. “Here you go.”

In the clip, one of Schwarzenegger’s neighbours, who drove by the scene, thanked him for tackling the fixer-upper.

“You have to do it yourself – this is crazy – for three weeks I’ve been waiting for this hole to be closed,” the actor told the woman who’s seen slowing down her car to express her appreciation for his efforts.

However, Elena Stern, a senior public information director for the Department of Public Works in Los Angeles, told NBC News that it was in fact not a pothole, but a “service trench that relates to active, permitted work being performed at the location by SoCal Gas, who expects the work to be completed by the end of May.”

Schwarzenegger’s neighbourly actions come as a result of several damaging potholes in Los Angeles months after a winter storm. Last month, Los Angeles officials told CBS LA that they received over 1,300 requests for pothole repairs in one week alone.