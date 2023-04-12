Click to share this via email

Rihanna is living the “Friends” life.

The “Umbrella” singer, who is expecting her second child, has bought a large L.A. penthouse condominium once owned by Matthew Perry, according to Architectural Digest.

Spanning the 40th floor of a luxury skyscraper, the 9,290-square-foot residence was bought for a whopping $21 million, negotiated down from its original $28 million listing.

Perry, who previously lived in the condo, listed the space for sale in 2019 after having the place redone by designer LM Pagano and architect Scott Joyce.

Despite listing the apartment for $35 million at the time, Perry finally sold it in 2021 for $21.6 million to Afterpay co-founder Nick Molnar.

The property features 360-degree views of Los Angeles, along with four terraces, a soundproof movie theatre, large kitchen with two marble islands and more.

Rihanna also owns a pair of neighbouring mansions in Beverly Hills.