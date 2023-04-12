Congratulations are in order for Kelly Mi Li!

On Tuesday, ET confirmed that the “Bling Empire” star welcomed a baby girl with her partner, William Ma.

Per the couple’s reps, Mi Li gave birth to daughter Mili Ma shortly after midnight Sunday, making their baby girl not only an Easter baby, born quite fittingly in the year of the rabbit.

“Welcome to the world Mili! She’s finally here after being fashionably late to her own due date!” Mi Li told People. “William and I are incredibly grateful to have gone through this journey of pregnancy, with the love and support from all of our friends and family, and Dr. Meschter and her staff at Cedars Sinai.”

Along with the announcement, the outlet also shared the first exclusive photos, which saw mom and dad cradling the bundled up newborn as she lies fast asleep in her parents’ arms.

Per People, the newborn weighed in at 7lbs., 5 oz.

Mi Li also shared some pics on her Instagram page, where she revealed that she labored for 24 hours before welcoming baby Mili.

“Happy birthday to our little Easter bunny. After a little over 24 hours of labor, you’re finally here! There’s so much love and kindness you are surrounded by, and so many people for you to meet. Welcome to the world, we can’t wait to show you around!,” she wrote.

ET exclusively revealed in December that Mi Li would be a girl mom.

“My partner and I wanted to keep the general reveal super simple and intimate,” Mi Li told ET at the time, “so we did a home picnic in our yard with just the two of us and our dog, Sophia!”

“I don’t know if it was the pregnancy hormones, but I did one of the happy cries when we found out,” she added. “It will always be a moment that I cherish and hold close to my heart. We are so excited to meet our baby girl!”

She also posted a video revealing the baby’s sex, which saw Mi Li surrounded by cupcakes with both blue and pink glitter decorations.

“It’s time to see if we’re having a boy or a girl,” Mi Li said in the clip. “Then the camera showed the then mother-to-be cutting one of the cupcakes in half, revealing a pink filling.

“We wanted to keep it sweet and simple and just the two of us, and with Sophia of course,” she explained while slicing the cupcake. “We’re having a… girl!”

Mi Li, who revealed her relationship with Ma to the public during her baby shower, announced her pregnancy in November. While she didn’t reveal the father of the baby at the time, she had, however, teased fans with a shot of a mystery man the month before, around the same time she told ET that she was “happily off the market.”

“I definitely found the one,” she gushed. “It’s true, when you find the one you just know… There are still really good guys out there.”

