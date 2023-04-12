Former “Bachelorette” contestant Will Urena was attacked during a recent trip to Colombia.

The reality TV star, who was on Michelle Young’s season 18 of the show back in 2021, took to his Instagram Story to fill fans in on what had happened.

He started off by apologizing to anyone he hadn’t had chance to message back, adding: “While in Colombia I was drugged, beat [sic], and robbed of all my belongings.”

Urena continued, “These past few days have been something I could of [sic] never imagined. Thank you for all those reaching out with kind words. I really appreciate y’all beyond words.”

Credit: Instagram/Will Urena

He said he’s “slowly working to get [his] life back to normal.”

Urena concluded, “I am just beyond grateful to still be here. God is good!”

READ MORE: Thief Who Robbed Kim Kardashian At Gunpoint In Paris Says He Feels No Guilt For The Crime

His post came just days after he shared a photo taken in Medellín, but it’s not known where the attack took place.