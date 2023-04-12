While it’s easy to assume that Jeremy Renner would likely want to get rid of the massive snowplow that crushed him back in January, leaving him with more than 30 broken bones and several surgeries, it turns out that the actor has other plans in mind — to keep the 14,000-plus-pound machine.

“My mom wants to … light it on fire — and it would be a whole party, lighting it on fire,” he told Jimmy Kimmel, who served as the moderator during a Q&A session after Tuesday night’s premiere of his Disney+ series “Rennervations”.

“But no, that thing’s amazing,” he continued, revealing his intentions to keep the snowplow. “I love this thing.”

Because Renner’s remote property outside Reno, Nevada gets “so much snow,” he noted that the snowplow “is a necessity, and it’s how you get to the house when you’ve got these giant snowstorms.”

“I just gotta learn to drive it better,” he joked.

Renner’s response came after Kimmel jokingly asked whether or not the Oscar nominee was going to “repurpose that f**king snowblower,” since the new series sees Renner rebuild decommissioned vehicles for new use in support of charities.

During the Los Angeles premiere of “Rennervations”, which also sees Renner receive help from some famous faces including Anthony Mackie, Sebastián Yatra, Vanessa Hudgens and Anil Kapoor, the “Hawkeye” star expressed his “overflowing gratitude and excitement” while speaking to a number of outlets.

“[It’s] unlike [anything] I’ve felt in a very, very long time,” he told People. “Because it’s not a movie that I’m promoting, it’s not a show, it’s my life, man, this is what I do.”

Elsewhere, Renner, 52, touched on his recovery support system, including his Marvel co-stars — Mackie, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Paul Rudd, Hailee Steinfeld and Evangeline Lilly — and family, noting that it means “everything” to him.

“They’re the fuel behind a lot of things that I do, and it’s nice to be able to share this with them and be a part of it,” he said.

“It’s great to be doing something you love to do with people you love,” he added of his documentary series, which also stars his best friend Rory Millikin. “That, to me, is like what heaven is. That’s the greatest dessert. That’s the greatest thing I’ll ever do.”

The first three episodes of “Rennervations” are now available to stream on Disney+.