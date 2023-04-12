Prince Harry will be attending his father King Charles’ coronation on May 6, it’s been confirmed.

Buckingham Palace shared the news on Wednesday, but announced Meghan Markle would be staying in California with their kids Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

The Palace said in a statement to ET Canada: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

The coronation is taking place on what will be Archie’s fourth birthday.

The Sussexes were thought to have missed the April 3 RSVP deadline for the coronation, leading to many headlines questioning whether they would or wouldn’t be attending.

It’s thought Harry — who visited the U.K. last month, but was reportedly told his father Charles was “too busy” to see him — will not be making an appearance on the royal balcony, after he and Meghan stepped back as senior members of the family back in March 2020.

Things have been up and down with Harry and the royals over the past few years, with him making multiple accusations against his family in his tell-all memoir Spare, that was released earlier this year.

Harry and Meghan also spoke out about their decision to leave the royals in their Netflix documentary, as well as in their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview that aired in March 2021.