Lala Kent is not impressed.

In a series of posts on her Instagram Story, the “Vanderpump Rules” star reacted to co-star Tom Sandoval’s big interview on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast.

“Alright, I’m on this plane, and I saw the smallest clip … of Sandoval lying some more, and I wanna go off, but there’s a lot of people around,” she said, while on a plane about to take off.

On the podcast, Sandoval discussed his affair with co-star Raquel Leviss, and the fallout with ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix.

After her plane landed, Kent shared another string of posts sharing her reaction to the interview.

“I got through two minutes and 48 seconds of the Howie Mandel interview with Sandoval,” she said. “I can’t do it. I don’t know if my attention span is just not great, or if I’m just bored by him as a human being.”

She also acknowledged that “he called me out by name” in the interview for profiting off his scandal with her podcast.

“No I’m not. I’ve profited off me saying funny s**t,” Kent said, before adding. “I profited off my own heartbreak, what makes you think I’m not about to profit off yours. Plus, Ariana’s fine with it.”

Next, she shared her “biggest takeaway” from the interview: “Why was the lighting so ill on that show? It was like really bad. They should’ve done a light check.”

Finally, Kent said, “It’s not that I don’t dig Howie Mandel. Dope, cool, got it, whatever, but what a weird f**king first interview,”

She added, “That is so f**king random. Like, the game show host? The one who fist-bumps you because he’s scared of germs?”