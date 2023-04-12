Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Foo Fighters are back with new music.

The band sparked an online frenzy on Wednesday after sharing what appears to be a teaser of a new song.

The caption simply read: “Are you thinking what I’m thinking?” as the music played in the background.

READ MORE: Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Zach Bryan And More To Headline Festival D’été De Québec 2023

This will be the first track the band have released since drummer Taylor Hawkins’ tragic death on March 25, 2022.

It’s not known who the group’s new drummer is as of yet.

Along with apparent new music, the Foo Fighters are also gearing up to play their first full headline shows since Hawkins passed away.

READ MORE: Foo Fighters Pay Tribute To Taylor Hawkins On Late Drummer’s Birthday: ‘Miss You So Much’

As well as multiple music festival performances, they’ll also be taking the stage in numerous venues across the U.S. later this year.

On New Year’s Eve, the band took to social media to confirm they’d be carrying on, but as “a different band going forward,” after suffering such a loss.

For more information on Foo Fighters tour dates click here.