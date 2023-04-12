Rihanna had an egg-tra special Easter celebrating her 11-month-old son’s first time around for the spring holiday.

The singer, 35, uploaded several adorable snapshots of her and boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s child, whose name has yet to be revealed.

In the first set of photos, the baby boy who was born in May 2022, is seen playing with a toy bunny decked out in rhinestones. He also appears to have found eggs in a hopeless place- his mouth- as one pic sees the “We Found Love” singer’s son biting on an Easter egg.

Elsewhere in the festive images, the almost-toddler sports a large pair of bunny ears designed by Chrome hearts, featuring the brand’s signature crosses, and seems to have taken after his mom’s dazzling style as he rocks a double-strand pearl necklace featuring what appears to be rubies and emeralds dangling from the chain.

In a second post shared on Tuesday, Rihanna’s child wears nothing but a diaper and the flashy necklace as he sits in the grass, surrounded by real rabbits and several colourful Easter eggs.

“Look at heeeeee!!!!” the famous mom, who is pregnant with her and A$AP’s second child, captioned the post, which sees her little one playing with a children’s book titled How to Catch the Easter Bunny.

The baby boy seems to have had the hoppiest first Easter as one pic even sees him petting one of the rabbits.

In the comments section, fans gushed over how “cute” the photos are, including “RHOBH” star Garcelle Beauvais who “awwww[ed]” over the snapshots.