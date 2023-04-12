The next Justin Timberlake album may be coming soon.

In a new interview with Variety, iconic music producer Timbaland gave a big update on the album he’s been recording with the former *NSYNC singer.

“We just finished up and everything sounds great. Now it’s really on him how and when he envisions it to come out, but it’s done and it’s coming,” Timbaland said.

Timberlake and Timbaland have been strong collaborators ever since the boy band singer decided to go solo in the early 2000s.

Timbaland produced Timberlake’s smash 2002 single “Cry Me a River”, as well as “SexyBack”, “Mirrors” and more.

Asked what the new record sounds like, Timbaland said, “It’s fun Justin — it’s like [their 2006 blockbuster collaboration] FutureSex/LoveSounds but nothing too heavy, just giving you what you expect from us.”

The producer continued, “Music is a young sport — of course, we’ve both seen a lot of life, but you have to bring out the 13 year old kid again, you know? We had songs that maybe were too complicated, so we said we want it to feel like FutureSex part two, so we did songs that will fit that.”

Timberlake’s last studio album was 2018’s Man of the Woods.

Timbaland also teased that he and Missy Elliott have been at work on new music as well, telling Variety, “We’ve got a lot of songs we’re gonna start recording soon, and my dream is to have it out around her birthday in July.”