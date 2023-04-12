Jana Kramer is walking down memory lane, right into walls.

On the new episode of her “Whine Down” podcast, the singer welcomes Heidi Montag, and reminisces about the time she went on a very bad date with the Montag’s former castmate Brody Jenner.

“I was maybe, 24. I mean, a long, long time ago. We were at some club on Sunset. It was you and Spencer [Pratt], and someone set me and Brody up on a blind date,” Kramer recalled, adding that it was also the first time she and Montag had met.

“So we’re at this dinner, and it was like the worst. You were so sweet, but it was the worst blind date ever with me and Brody,” Kramer continued. “Like the absolute worst. And the worst thing about it was that probably one of my most embarrassing moments was that night because we were not vibing at all.”

In fact things very going so poorly that she decided to end the date early and go home, so she got up and “went marching towards the exit sign.”

She explained, “He said something to me, and I was like, ‘That’s it, I’m leaving.’ But there were mirrors. There were mirrors on the walls. Little do I know, the exit sign walks me right in. It was the reflection because it’s all a f**king mirror. So I slam right into the mirror.”

Kramer added, “I did not look back to see if someone saw me, but I’m pretty sure someone saw me walk into the mirror.”