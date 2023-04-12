“Queer Eye” season 7 will land on Netflix in exactly one month.

On Wednesday, the streamer announced that the seven-episode new season of the reality series will launch in May.

“From beignets to ben-yas! The Emmy® Award-winning ‘Queer Eye’ is back for a seventh season,” reads the official synopsis. “Grab your beads and let the good times roll as The Fab Five bring some sparkle and sass to New Orleans and transform the lives of residents who are in need of a fresh start.”

READ MORE: ‘Queer Eye’ Star Antoni Porowski Announces Engagement To Kevin Harrington

Hosts, Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture) and Tan France (Fashion), will return, as seen on the fabulous season 7 key art, unveiled today.

“Queer Eye” Season 7 — Photo: Netflix

Netflix also released a candid first-look photo of the cast, seen below.

“Queer Eye” (L to R)-Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski. — Photo: Iiana Panich-Linsman/Netflix © 2023

READ MORE: ‘Queer Eye’ Favourite Tom Jackson Dead At 63 After Battle With Cancer

“Queer Eye” season 7 premieres May 12 on Netflix.