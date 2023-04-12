Click to share this via email

The world of assassins gets a ’70s twist.

On Wednesday, U.S. streamer Peacock debuted the first teaser for the “John Wick” spin-off TV series “The Continental”, starring Mel Gibson.

“The three-part event series will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centrepiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind,” the official description reads.

“Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.”

Set to Donna Summer’s iconic disco hit “I Feel Love”, the teaser doesn’t show Gibson, but does feature plenty of John Wick-style gunplay and action.

Along with Gibson, the series stars Colin Woodell as the young Winston (played by Ian McShane in the films), Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb and Peter Greene.

The series is written and executive produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward and Shawn Simmons, and directed by Albert Hughes and Charlotte Brandstrom.

“The Continental: From the Universe of John Wick” premieres this September.