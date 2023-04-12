Khloé Kardashian is embarking on a new co-parenting journey with ex Tristan Thompson amid his NBA trade to her hometown team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

With Thompson’s return to the City of Angels, the pro athlete will be closer to Kardashian and their two children- daughter True, who just turned 5 on April 12, and 8-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed. With that being said, a source revealed how the Good American founder feels about her ex’s move.

“Khloé is supportive of Tristan joining the L.A. Lakers. She wants him to have a career,” the insider told People.

However, “having Tristan on the road again concerns Khloé,” the source added. “This is when all the cheating happened in the past.”

When Kardashian gave birth to True in 2018, the pair were in a relationship, but, while she was in delivery, the famous mom learned that Thompson had cheated on her. The revelation was featured in a dramatic episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

Despite their years-long on-and-off relationship, Kardashian and Thompson have reconnected in recent months, growing close yet again, according to the insider.

“Khloé and Tristan became very close again after his mom [Andrea] passed away,” the source told People. “They celebrated Easter together with their kids and her family.”

Meanwhile, a second source told the publication that “Khloé thinks Tristan is a great dad, which she’s grateful for,” but noted: “That sometimes makes it harder to completely shut the door on anything romantic.”

The insider added that Thompson is “doing everything he can again to try and prove himself — not just to Khloé, but to the whole family. He’s also grown closer to Kris [Jenner] after losing his own mom.”

While the parents’ were expecting their second child via surrogate, Thompson confirmed that he’d fathered another child- a son named Theo, now one, with Maralee Nichols- and issued a public apology to Kardashian. The NBA star is also a dad to son Prince, 6, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.