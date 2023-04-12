The “Super Mario Bros. Movie” reigns supreme at the box office.

Despite the release of Universal’s Dracula horror-comedy “Renfield” and Sony’s R-rated thriller “The Pope’s Exorcist”, the animated feature from Universal and Illumination dominates the box office for the second weekend in a row.

Variety reports it opened to $146 million and is expected to bring in up to $66 million more. The expensive video game adaptation cost $100 million, bringing in $204.6 million in North America and $375 million globally.

As for its competitors, “Renfield” is projected to bring in $10 million in North America, though it cost $64 million to produce. “The Pope’s Exorcist” is also expecting a similar amount though it was created with a lower budget of $18 million.

The vampire feature is receiving fair reviews, currently holding 80% average on Rotten Tomatoes. “Renfield” is the next entry in Universal’s planned monster universe which began with 2020’s “The Invisible Man” starring Elisabeth Moss.