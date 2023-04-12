Katie Holmes is back in the director’s chair.

This week, the former “Dawson’s Creek” star sat down with ET Canada’s Kyra Kickert to talk about her new film as director, “Rare Objects”.

Based on the novel of the same name by Kathleen Tessaro, the film is about a young woman trying to rebuild her life and deal with past traumas while working at an antique shop.

Holmes has been trying to adapt the book since it was released in 2016, and asked how she feels with it finally about to be released, she said, “I mean, it feels incredible.”

Talking about the process of getting it made, Holmes explained, “We did a short film a couple of years ago to try to get financing. And so it’s been quite a journey and it’s really exciting to put it out into the world. And I hope that audiences like it.”

Central to the film is a new friendship with another woman, highlighting the power of female friendships.

“I think female friendship is very important. For me, showing that on film was important to me,” Holmes said. “Like, this isn’t ‘Thelma & Louise’. But I love the friendship of those two women. I love seeing women onscreen together, supporting each other. And so that was really very inspiring for me to do.”

She added of her own life, “I depend on my female friends to help me in my ups and downs. So that authentic to me.”

The film, which co-stars Julia Mayorga, Derek Luke and more, is Holmes’ third feature as director, after 2016’s “All We Had” and 2022’s “Alone Together”.

“Rare Objects” hits digital and VOD on April 14.