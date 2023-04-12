Eva Mendes is a supportive partner to Ryan Gosling, but she won’t be hitting the red carpet with him when the “Barbie” movie is released later this year.

Mendes has previously referred to Gosling as her “husband,” but it’s not known if the pair are married. The lovebirds keep their private lives on the down low and have never shared photos of their two kids; Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6.

After recently posting a clip of Mendes and Gosling’s 2012 movie “The Place Beyond the Pines”, confirming they didn’t actually meet on the set of the film like it’s been reported, Mendes then replied to some social media users.

One person commented, “Eva, I want to be honest w u, but I really hope ‘Barbie’ will get through the Awards Season just to see you w Ryan. I know, I’m a selfish and probably I dreamer, but I will never stop to dream about it!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 [sic]”

“You’re the best!” she replied. “What a cool comment, thank you. But we don’t do those things together. Like these photos I’ve been posting, I’m only comfortable posting because it’s already out there.”

Mendes added, “Oh wait—for those who may catch me in a ‘lie’—we only were on the red carpet together once when promoting this film.”

As another fan asked, “May I ask why you don’t feel comfortable doing those things together? You guys are such a beautiful couple 🫶🏻,” Mendes responded: “ayy thank you! By ‘not comfortable,’ I mean exposing our very private life that we value. I’m still dying to do another movie with him though…♥️”

As well as referring to Gosling as her “husband,” Mendes also sparked rumours the pair had secretly tied the knot in November after revealing a photo of her tattoo.

The inking, which she held across her face, featured the words “de Gosling”.